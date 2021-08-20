How to Watch Texas vs Washington in the Little League World Series

Texas and Washington go to battle in the final game of the first round at the Little League World Series.

The second day of the Little League World Series comes to a close with Texas taking on Washington. It is the last of eight games of the first two days and will wrap up the first round.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 20, 2021

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Abilene, Texas comes to Williamsport as the runner-up of its region. The team went 3-2 with its only losses coming to champion Louisiana. Aside from those games, the Texas squad outscored its opponents 27-1.

Sammamish, Wash. won its regional by going 4-0 to punch its ticket to the World Series. In their regional, the Washington players showed off their pitching and defense by only giving up five total runs. They beat Oregon 2-1 in the championship game to claim the regional title.

The first day of the World Series gave us two close games and two blowouts. Friday should bring even more excitement, as both of these teams have shown they can shut down opponents and score runs. Only one will advance to the winner's bracket, and Little League fans should tune in to see which team comes out on top.

