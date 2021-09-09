How to Watch Tomball Memorial (TX) at Spring (TX)

No. 16 Spring tries to get to 3-0 against Tomball Memorial.

It's time for some Thursday night lights in the Houston area, as the Tomball Memorial Wildcats (1-1) head to Spring to face the Lions (2-0). Spring is ranked No. 16 in Class 6A by Dave Campbell's Texas Football.

How to Watch:

Date: Sep. 9, 2021

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

Live stream the Tomball Memorial at Spring game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Wildcats are coming off of the team's first loss of the 2021 season, falling 48-34 last week to Beaumont West Brook after opening the year with a 54-10 victory over Aldine Nimitz.

Tomball Memorial had a pair of 100-yard receivers in the loss, with Zachary Fields catching four passes for 161 yards and two touchdowns, while Cory O'Bryant had four catches for 101 yards and one score.

But the Wildcats will face a tough test against Spring, one of the top teams in the Houston area.

Spring has gotten off to a strong start on both sides of the ball. After beating Fort Bend Travis 38-17 in the first game of the season, the Lions dominated in Week 2 against Klein Oak, winning 49-0.

Spring quarterback Bishop Davenport — last year's district MVP — was dominant in the win, going 13-for-17 for 297 yards and five touchdowns. Davenport also added 81 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

The Lions offense mainly runs through Davenport, though Clourid Johnson did have five carries for 51 yards. Travis Sims led the team in receiving yards with 106, while Cadyn Bradley caught a pair of touchdowns.

Tomball Memorial will have to step things up this week if it wants to stop this impressive Spring offense.

Regional restrictions may apply.