LeBron James's son Bronny James and more of the top high school basketball players in the country take center stage Saturday.

The Battle Showcase Series for top high school basketball programs is taking place this weekend at Florida Memorial University.

UCLA commit Amari Bailey and LeBron James's son Bronny James lead California Basketball Club against Mikey Williams and Vertical Academy on Saturday.

How to Watch Vertical Academy vs. California Basketball Club:

Game Date: Oct. 9, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Watch Vertical Academy vs. California Basketball Club online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Bronny James put together a dynamic freshman season at Sierra Canyon, showing that he is going to be a problem in the future. James has not committed to a college, but he is considering Duke, Kansas, Kentucky and North Carolina. He could also forgo college for the NBA's G-League Ignite.

Bailey is committed to UCLA and is one of the most physically gifted combo guards in the country. He has elite athleticism and thrives in transition, but can also use his elite physical tools and athleticism to score as well as find teammates for easy looks.

Williams is another combo guard though a little smaller than both James and Bailey. He has the size of a point guard but the athleticism and scoring ability to play both positions.

Saturday's game is going to be an athletic showcase for these three future stars.

Regional restrictions may apply.