September 2, 2021
How to Watch Veterans Memorial (TX) at Miller (TX) in High School Football: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two powerhouse teams separated by just 12 miles clash on Thursday night, looking for bragging rights.
Thursday night two powers from Corpus Christi take center stage when Veterans Memorial heads to Miller for a high school football game.

Date: Sept. 2, 2021

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC 

Live stream the Veterans Memorial at Miller game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Veterans Memorial comes into the game 1-0 after beating Alice last week 22-20. It was a hard-fought game in which the Eagles' offense was just good enough. It was a rare low-scoring game for them as they scored at least 38 points in all 13 of their wins last year.

Miller also comes into the game 1-0 after blowing out Ray 48-0 in its first game of the year. Miller continued its offensive onslaught from last year when it averaged almost 60 points a game. The defense was a big surprise last week. A year after struggling to stop anybody, it pitched a shutout in what Miller hopes is a sign to come for the rest of the year.

The competition ramps up when Veterans Memorial comes to town. Last year the Eagles beat Miller 57-35. 

Both of these teams have dreams of a state title this year after coming up just short last year. Miller lost in the third round of the playoffs 59-54 to LBJ Austin while Veterans Memorial lost its only game of the year in the Final Four. Both hope that 2021 is the year they take the next step.

Texas football is always a great watch and this game should be no different. Two powers battle Thursday night with only one coming out undefeated.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

