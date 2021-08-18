How to Watch Virginia vs. Oklahoma in the Little League Softball World Series

Virginia and Oklahoma battle for the Little League Softball World Series championship in Greenville, N.C., on Wednesday.

Virginia and Oklahoma will face off for the Little League Softball World Series championship at 5 p.m. Wednesday on ESPN

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 18, 2021

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Team Virginia, which hails from Chesterfield, have lost just one game in the tournament. They fell to Texas in pool play but avenged that loss by beating Texas, 7-5, in the semifinal. They used a six-run fourth inning to rally from a 5-2 deficit and advance to the championship game.

Oklahoma, made up of girls from Muskogee, has gone undefeated through the tournament. They have won all five of their games, including three shutouts. They have been the most dominant team in the tournament and are the favorites coming into the finals.

Both teams have already made their communities proud, and now they have a chance to compete for the Little League Softball World Series Title.

Regional restrictions may apply.