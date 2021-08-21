How to Watch Blue Bombers vs Argonauts

Undefeated Blue Bombers head east for Toronto’s home opener looking to beat the Argos for the second week in a row.

Playing a team for a second time always is intriguing, playing a team for a second time in eight days is challenging. Winnipeg beat Toronto 20-7 last Friday, now a week later the teams head to Ontario to square off in the Argonauts home opener. Winnipeg held a 10-7 lead after three quarters and finished the game on a 10-0 run, including the second touchdown pass of the night from Zach Collaros, who finished the night with 292 yards passing.

How to Watch:

Time: 4:00pm ET

TV Channel: ESPN2

Toronto struggled to gain traction offensively, benching their starting quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson late in the third quarter for Nick Arbuckle, who immediately drove the Argos to a touchdown.

The defending Grey Cup champions are currently on a six-game winning streak, surrendering less than 20 points or less in each of their last four contests.

Winnipeg’s defense ranks second in pass yards allowed yielding 204 yards per game, and has only given up one touchdown pass through two games. Their 6.5 points per game allowed is tops in the CFL.

For all the successes Winnipeg has seen of late, Toronto has seen the bad, going 4-14 in 2019, though one of those wins came at home against the Blue Bombers in Week 8 of the season. The Argonauts battled back from a 20-point second-quarter deficit to stun Winnipeg 28-27 on a Bethel-Thompson touchdown pass to S.J. Green with only 13 seconds left to secure their first win of the season.

