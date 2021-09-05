How to Watch Blue Bombers vs Roughriders

Undefeated Roughriders play host to the defending Grey Cup Champions in a battle for the top of the West Division in the Labour Day Classic.

In the first of consecutive matchups between Winnipeg and Saskatchewan, the Roughriders put their undefeated record on the line to close out a string of four consecutive home games to start the 2021 season.

The Blue Bombers are searching for their first road win on the young season and only their second win in this series on Labour Day Weekend in sixteen years.

How to Watch:

Date: September 5th, 2021

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPNEWS

Winnipeg’s last win at Saskatchewan in the Labour Day Classic came in 2016, when they built a 19-3 second-half lead only to see the Roughriders tie it up on an 85-yard punt return touchdown with 1:19 left. Justin Medlock’s 43-yard field goal with no time remaining won the game for the Bombers, marking their lone win in the Classic since 2004.

The Roughriders league-leading scoring defense is relentless at getting after the quarterback. Three of the top four sack leaders reside in Saskatchewan green. Defensive lineman Jonathan Woodward leads the CFL with five sacks, while his linemates A.C. Leonard & Garrett Marino have each contributed three sacks in their first three games.

Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros ranks second in the Canadian Football League with 956 passing yards through four games, tossing six touchdowns to just two interceptions, but is making his first start against Saskatchewan in the DLC having previously played on the other side of this rivalry. The veteran is the second QB to start for four different clubs in a Labour Day game, and in his days as an Argonaut, Ticat, and Roughrider is 4-0 in LDC games with 10 touchdown passes.