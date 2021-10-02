How to Watch Winnipeg Blue Bombers at BC Lions

The CFL’s top two quarterbacks square off in a prime-time Western Conference tilt between the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the BC Lions.

The Blue Bombers, who boast the Canadian Football League's best defense, head west to face the BC Lions, who are looking to rebound after a home loss to Saskatchewan.

Featuring the CFL’s top two quarterbacks in passing yards, Lions quarterback Michael Reilly and Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros have combined for 3,601 yards and 20 touchdowns through the first seven games of the season for both their teams.

How to Winnipeg Blue Bombers at BC Lions:

Game Date: Oct. 1, 2021

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPNews

This meeting is the first between the two squads since Week 10 of the 2019 season. Winnipeg won both matchups against British Columbia that season on their way to winning the Grey Cup.

The Western Conference-leading Blue Bombers have raced out to a 6-1 start this season, winning four straight games and outscoring their opponents 111-55 during that span. Winnipeg’s defense is the only one in the CFL to yield less than 119 points this season, giving up only 98 points through the first seven games.

The Lions have only notched one home win this season, a 45-13 victory over Ottawa on Sept. 11, and enter this game coming off a 31-24 loss to the Roughriders last Friday. The Lions led 24-18 in the fourth quarter before Saskatchewan quarterback Cody Fajardo snuck into the end zone from one yard out with just twenty seconds to play to give his team a 25-24 lead.

The Lions fumbled the ensuing kickoff, and Roughriders defensive back Damon Webb recovered the fumble and raced 44 yards for a touchdown as time expired.

While the quarterbacks in this game garner most of the attention, the defenses are equally opportunistic. They have combined for 21 interceptions so far this season.