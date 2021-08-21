WWE legends like John Cena, Roman Reigns, Bill Goldberg and Bobby Lashley will hit the ring Saturday

The “Biggest Party of the Summer” is finally back in front of live crowds.

The 2020 edition of WWE’s annual SummerSlam was broadcasted from an apparatus called the “WWE ThunderDome” and hosted at Orlando’s NBA arena, the Amway Center.

But with live crowds in full force, a number of returning WWE legends will hit the ring in the rare Saturday night pay-per-view. Currently, there are seven title matches slated on the card, including 54-year-old Bill Goldberg returning to take on 45-year-old WWE champion Bobby Lashley. Meanwhile, 44-year-old John Cena returns for the Universal Championship against Roman Reigns.

Cena, a 16-time world champion, is coming off of a pair of movie releases after starring in both the new "Fast and Furious" and "The Suicide Squad."

As far as the SmackDown Women's Championship, Sasha Banks vs. champion Bianca Belair is still on despite both missing the non-televised WWE Supershow live events in North and South Carolina.

Full match card

Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. John Cena

WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Bill Goldberg

Raw Women's Championship: Nikki A.S.H. (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Sasha Banks

Raw Tag Team Championship: AJ Styles & Omos (c) vs. Randy Orton & Riddle

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: Jimmy & Jey Uso (c) vs. Rey & Dominik Mysterio

United States Championship: Sheamus (c) vs. Damian Priest

Edge vs. Seth Rollins



Drew McIntyre vs. Jinder Mahal



Alexa Bliss vs. Eva Marie

How to watch

Date: Saturday, Aug. 21

Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

Start time: 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. kickoff show)

Live stream: Peacock