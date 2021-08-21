WWE SummerSlam 2021: Full Match Card, Start Time, Live Stream
The “Biggest Party of the Summer” is finally back in front of live crowds.
The 2020 edition of WWE’s annual SummerSlam was broadcasted from an apparatus called the “WWE ThunderDome” and hosted at Orlando’s NBA arena, the Amway Center.
But with live crowds in full force, a number of returning WWE legends will hit the ring in the rare Saturday night pay-per-view. Currently, there are seven title matches slated on the card, including 54-year-old Bill Goldberg returning to take on 45-year-old WWE champion Bobby Lashley. Meanwhile, 44-year-old John Cena returns for the Universal Championship against Roman Reigns.
Cena, a 16-time world champion, is coming off of a pair of movie releases after starring in both the new "Fast and Furious" and "The Suicide Squad."
As far as the SmackDown Women's Championship, Sasha Banks vs. champion Bianca Belair is still on despite both missing the non-televised WWE Supershow live events in North and South Carolina.
Full match card
- Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. John Cena
- WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Bill Goldberg
- Raw Women's Championship: Nikki A.S.H. (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair
- SmackDown Women's Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Sasha Banks
- Raw Tag Team Championship: AJ Styles & Omos (c) vs. Randy Orton & Riddle
- SmackDown Tag Team Championship: Jimmy & Jey Uso (c) vs. Rey & Dominik Mysterio
- United States Championship: Sheamus (c) vs. Damian Priest
- Edge vs. Seth Rollins
- Drew McIntyre vs. Jinder Mahal
- Alexa Bliss vs. Eva Marie
How to watch
Date: Saturday, Aug. 21
Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas
Start time: 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. kickoff show)
Live stream: Peacock