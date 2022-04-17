The Paris Roubaix is one of the longest-running races in the cycling world, dating back to 1896 and only not taking place in eight years during World War I, World War II and most recently, the pandemic. Sonny Colbrelli of Italy is the reigning champion out of the Team Bahrain Victorious group. In 2021, the Paris-Roubaix Femmes was established with Lizzie Deignan (Britain) and Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy) both winning to date.

How to Watch Paris-Roubaix today:

Game Date: April 17, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

TV: CNBC

The Paris-Roubaix has already begun in Northern France with some grueling stages and strong performances from the cyclists:

Over the past 10 years, this race has been won by a first-time winner of the race. The last time a repeat champion was crowned was in 2013 when Fabian Cancellara (Switzerland) won for the third time in seven years.

The year before, Tom Boonen of Belgium won for the fourth time overall, tied for the most wins with fellow countryman Roger De Vlaeminck, winning for the fourth time in seven years.

Only 18 times has this race been won by a repeat champion, showing the difficulty in the course and race overall. It takes a lot out of the riders.

Belgium has had the most overall success with individuals like Vlaeminck and Boone, as well as overall with 57 wins as a country in the 117-year history of the event. Another win for the country and they inch closer to being able to claim half the wins historically in this race ever.

Who will come out on top in one of the biggest races on the cycling calendar and the second biggest one in France?

