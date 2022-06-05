It started with eight bowlers and is down to the final two at the 2022 PBA Tour Finals for the championship on Sunday.

The final match of the 2022 PBA Finals will crown a champion from the eight players split into two groups to set up the championship match. The championship is decided with the best of two games match between the winner of group one and the winner of group two today. The groups played earlier this afternoon with the winners still in rhythm and ready to go tonight.

How to Watch 2022 PBA Tour Finals, Championship today:

Game Date: June 5, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

The first group was played out between Jason Belmonte, the overall top seed of the final eight players with Kyle Troup, Kris Prather and Tom Daugherty.

Belmonte won that group with a win over Daugherty in the first match and then Troup in the second match. Troup defeated Prather to get his shot to win the group, but fell short against the best overall player in the sport today.

Over in the second group, Anthony Simonsen leads the foursome with EJ Tackett, Jakob Butturff and Dom Barrett.

As of this writing, that group has not finished and seen a winner.

One thing has already been decided and that is there will not be a rubber match between Troup and Simonsen after the two traded wins in this event over the past two years with a potential tiebreaker on the table before Belmonte advanced.

Belmonte has 29 wins on the PBA Tour for his career including 14 major wins. The Australian bowler is one of eight bowlers to win the PBA Triple Crown. He also has a PBA Grand Slam and a PBA Super Slam under his belt. One of three and two bowlers ever to accomplish those two achievements respectively.

