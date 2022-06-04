2022 PBA Tour Finals: Group 1 stream: Watch online, TV channel

The two-day, nine-hour event for the PGA Tour Finals gets started with the best bowlers in the world today.

The best eight bowlers in the game today will compete for the top prize in the PBA as the finals start today, stretching through Sunday with nine hours of bowling. The field is determined by the points accrued by the bowlers between 2021 and 2022, with the best eight bowlers split into two groups for the stepladder round starting today to determine the finals on Sunday.

How to Watch 2022 PBA Tour Finals: Group 1 Positioning Round today:

Game Date: June 4, 2022

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

EJ Tackett continues to chase history as one of, if not the best bowler of his generation and of all time.

In this block, the first group takes the lanes for positioning, with Belmonte looking to hold his top ranking and impose his weight on the rest of the group. Belmonte is the current PBA Players Champion after winning that event.

Troup won the 2021 PBA Players Championship and has nine wins overall on the PBA Tour for his career. Daugherty is a more seasoned player than every bowler in this group, with one major win at the 2021 PBA Guaranteed Rate World Championship and four total PBA Tour wins for his career.

The second group will be in action as well later today on CBSSN.

