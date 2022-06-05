Skip to main content

How to Watch 2022 PBA Tour Finals Group 1 Stepladder Finals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The first group of the stepladder finals of the 2022 PBA Tour takes the lane to set up the championship later today.

The 2022 PBA Tour continues the multiple-day, nine-hour event to crown a champion from the Strikerz Bowling at Angel of the Winds Casino in Arlington, Washington. The first group filling the lanes and looking to advance to the championship match later today features Jason Belmonte, the top-ranked bowler in the overall group, Kyle Troup, Kris Prather and Tom Daugherty.

How to Watch 2022 PBA Tour Finals Group 1 Stepladder Finals today:

Game Date: June 5, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Over the past two seasons, the championship match in this event has featured Troup taking on Anthony Simonsen who is in group two this week. setting up a potential third match between them tonight.

Simonsen won in 2021 after Troup won in 2020. If they face off again, it will be the rubber match and break the tie.

The last five winners of this event have come from the final group of eight bowlers with Simonsen (2021) and Trump (2020), with Belmonte (2018) from this group and EJ Tackett (2019, 2017) from the second group playing later today.

The winner of this group will advance to the finals that are also on CBSSN at 7 p.m. ET tonight.

