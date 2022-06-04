The second group in the positioning round for the 2022 PBA Tour Finals takes over the lanes on Saturday.

This two-day, nine-hour event featuring the best bowlers in the world started off with group one of positioning and shifts over to the second group today. The 2022 PBA Tour Finals features the best eight bowlers in the world, split into two groups of four for positioning leading to the finals on Sunday. This group features Anthony Simonsen, EJ Tackett, Jakob Butturff and Dom Barrett.

How to Watch 2022 PBA Tour Finals: Group 2 Positioning Round today:

Game Date: June 4, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Simonsen is one of the most successful bowlers over the past 18 months as he looks to win again here this weekend:

This is a group of very accomplished bowlers over the years with Simonsen as the hot hand, but also features Barrett, one of only eight bowlers to ever win the triple-crown of the sport.

The triple-crown consists of the PBA World Championship, Tournament of Champions and the U.S. Open.

Barrett won the PBA World Championship in 2013, the U.S. Open in 2018 and the PBA Tournament of Champions in 2022 to highlight his impressive career that includes 10 total PBA title wins.

Simonsen is the current U.S. Open and USBC Masters champion, the only bowler to win multiple PGA Tour majors this year.

For Tackett and Butturff, they have both won majors and several titles over their careers as well.

This group will make for some great bowling leading into Sunday’s finals on CBSSN.

