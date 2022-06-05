Skip to main content

How to Watch 2022 PBA Tour Finals Group 2 Stepladder Finals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The 2022 PBA Tour Finals fills in the final slot in today’s championship match that will take place shortly afterwards.

The second half of the PBA Tour Finals will be decided with four of the best bowlers in the world taking the lane to attempt to get to the finals. The first group of four already decided the first slot in the finals, with group two led by Anthony Simonsen and the trio of EJ Tackett, Jakob Butturff and Dom Barrett.

How to Watch 2022 PBA Tour Finals Group 2 Stepladder Finals Today:

Game Date: June 5, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live Stream 2022 PBA Tour Finals Group 2 Stepladder Finals on fuboTV: Get access now!

Last year’s second group stepladder featured four great bowlers and filled the last slot in the championship match for later that day.

Simonsen is looking to get back to the finals of this event for the third year in a row, winning last year and losing to Kyle Troup two years ago. Another win today would potentially set up a rubber match between the two bowlers.

The other story this year is Daugherty making his debut at the PBA Tour Finals with this group of veterans and all-time greats.

He comes in as the eighth seed overall, but is looking for his fifth win overall and second major coming off the 2021 PBA World Championship win.

Daugherty has an uphill battle to climb in the narrative, but the 47-year-old veteran is not going to be star struck just because he hasn’t played in this specific tournament or format before.

This group has combined for 10 major titles overall for their careers as they search for another one today.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
5
2022

2022 PBA Tour Finals Group 2 Stepladder Finals

TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
Time
5:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17704694
PBA Bowling

How to Watch 2022 PBA Tour Finals Group 2 Stepladder Finals

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
imago1011069528h
Soccer Tournaments

How to Watch Uruguay at United States Men's National Team in Spanish

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
imago1011069784h (1)
Soccer Tournaments

How to Watch Uruguay at United States: International Friendly

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
May 30, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) is greeted by first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) after hitting a solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 6/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
May 30, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) is greeted by first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) after hitting a solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 6/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Boston Red Sox Xander Bogaerts
MLB

How to Watch Red Sox at Athletics

By Adam Childs54 minutes ago
imago1012461357h
MLB

How to Watch Mets at Dodgers

By Ben Macaluso1 hour ago
a7fl-Social-Icon
American 7s Football League

How to Watch Las Vegas Force vs. Rahway Shnow Tribe

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Jun 3, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) makes a save on Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) during the third period in game two of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 3

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy