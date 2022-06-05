The 2022 PBA Tour Finals fills in the final slot in today’s championship match that will take place shortly afterwards.

The second half of the PBA Tour Finals will be decided with four of the best bowlers in the world taking the lane to attempt to get to the finals. The first group of four already decided the first slot in the finals, with group two led by Anthony Simonsen and the trio of EJ Tackett, Jakob Butturff and Dom Barrett.

How to Watch 2022 PBA Tour Finals Group 2 Stepladder Finals Today:

Game Date: June 5, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Last year’s second group stepladder featured four great bowlers and filled the last slot in the championship match for later that day.

Simonsen is looking to get back to the finals of this event for the third year in a row, winning last year and losing to Kyle Troup two years ago. Another win today would potentially set up a rubber match between the two bowlers.

The other story this year is Daugherty making his debut at the PBA Tour Finals with this group of veterans and all-time greats.

He comes in as the eighth seed overall, but is looking for his fifth win overall and second major coming off the 2021 PBA World Championship win.

Daugherty has an uphill battle to climb in the narrative, but the 47-year-old veteran is not going to be star struck just because he hasn’t played in this specific tournament or format before.

This group has combined for 10 major titles overall for their careers as they search for another one today.

