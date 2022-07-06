How to Watch PBA Bowling League, Anthony Division Finals: Stream Live

The PBA Bowling League is in Portland, Maine, with the Anthony division finals on Wednesday night.

The PBA bowling league enters its ninth season of competition on Wednesday with the Anthony division finals being televised on FOX Sports 1.

How to Watch PBA Bowling League: Anthony Division Finals Today:

Match Date: July 6, 2022

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live Stream PBA Bowling League: Anthony Division Finals on fuboTV

According to pba.com, in a change from previous years, each player during the qualifying rounds will bowl full games rather than team baker games. The cumulative totals for each team will seed teams into the stepladders and the individual scores will qualify players for the Strike Derby and PBA League All-Star Clash competitions.

On Wednesday, the qualifying rounds will take place with five teams competing for the top spot in the stepladder finals on Wednesday night.

The teams in the Anthony Division are L.A.X, New York City KingPins, PBR Milwaukee Pounders, Motown Muscle and the two-time defending champion Portland Lumberjacks.

The Lumberjacks are headlined by Kyle Troup and Chris Prather and will be looking to defend their title. They will have stiff competition as Jason Belmonte headlines L.A. X and EJ Tackett will be the lead for the Muscle.

It will be a great day of bowling, finishing up with the stepladder finals to find a winner for the Anthony Division.

