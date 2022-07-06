Skip to main content

How to Watch PBA Bowling League, Anthony Division Finals: Stream Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The PBA Bowling League is in Portland, Maine, with the Anthony division finals on Wednesday night.

The PBA bowling league enters its ninth season of competition on Wednesday with the Anthony division finals being televised on FOX Sports 1.

How to Watch PBA Bowling League: Anthony Division Finals Today:

Match Date: July 6, 2022

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live Stream PBA Bowling League: Anthony Division Finals on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

According to pba.com, in a change from previous years, each player during the qualifying rounds will bowl full games rather than team baker games. The cumulative totals for each team will seed teams into the stepladders and the individual scores will qualify players for the Strike Derby and PBA League All-Star Clash competitions.

On Wednesday, the qualifying rounds will take place with five teams competing for the top spot in the stepladder finals on Wednesday night.

The teams in the Anthony Division are L.A.X, New York City KingPins, PBR Milwaukee Pounders, Motown Muscle and the two-time defending champion Portland Lumberjacks.

The Lumberjacks are headlined by Kyle Troup and Chris Prather and will be looking to defend their title. They will have stiff competition as Jason Belmonte headlines L.A. X and EJ Tackett will be the lead for the Muscle.

It will be a great day of bowling, finishing up with the stepladder finals to find a winner for the Anthony Division.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
6
2022

PBA Bowling League: Anthony Division Finals

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18531674
PBA Bowling

How to Watch PBA Bowling League, Anthony Division Finals: Stream Live

By Adam Childsjust now
MV5BODgzZGE0OGYtYmFkMC00NzU3LTkzZjctZTZhZmYyMmEwMWM5XkEyXkFqcGdeQXVyNjM4MTUzMQ@@._V1_
entertainment

How to Watch Mysteries Decoded, Season Premiere

By Rafael Urbinajust now
carpathian-predators_620x348
entertainment

How to Watch Carpathian Predators Premiere: Stream Live, TV Channel

By Rafael Urbinajust now
USATSI_18642357
MLB

How to Watch Royals at Astros: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Phil Watsonjust now
big brother
entertainment

How to Watch Big Brother Season 24 Premiere: Stream Live, TV Channel

By Justin Carterjust now
USATSI_13493806
WNBA

How to Watch Washington Mystics at Atlanta Dream

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
Jul 5, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (46) gets high fives in the dugout after scoring a run against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 7/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff40 minutes ago
Jul 5, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (46) gets high fives in the dugout after scoring a run against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 7/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff40 minutes ago
Jul 2, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals right fielder Juan Soto (22) reacts after striking out against the Miami Marlins during the eighth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 7/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy