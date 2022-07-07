The second half of the PBA League will set up the second half of the championship with the Carter Division Finals on Thursday.

One of five teams will represent the Carter Division as the finals take place on Thursday to fill in the other slot of the finals this weekend. The Anthony Division Finals took place on Wednesday, with today shining the light on the Carter Division Finals, which is filled with deeply talented teams that could all win the Elias Cup this year.

How to Watch Carter Division Finals Today:

Game Date: July 7, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live Stream Carter Division Finals on fuboTV: Start your free trial!

Last season the Elias Cup Finals came down to the Las Vegas Rollers and the Portland Lumberjacks.

With the Anthony Division Finals complete, the Portland Lumberjacks are on their way to bowl for their third consecutive Elias Cup championship this weekend. They won their division on Wednesday and will get to sit back and enjoy the Carter Division Finals now.

The Guaranteed Rate Chicago Hitmen come in first in points, third in total points and have the second-most top five finishes.

They are led by Dom Barrett, Shawn Maldonado, Jake Peters, Nicholas Pate and Tim Smallwood, with Jason Couch as manager.

The Dallas Strikers are led by manager Norm Duke as player/manager, with Tommy Jones, Bill O’Neill, Mathew Ogle and Santtu Tahvanainen.

The Silver Lake Atom Splitters are managed by Mark Baker with Jesper Svensson, Tom Daugherty, DJ Archer, Chris Via and Brandon Novak.

One of the most historically successful teams are the Las Vegas High Rollers with AJ Johnson, Matt Russo, Andrew Anderson, Francois Lavoie and Ildemaro Ruiz Jr. all led by manager Amleto Monaceilli.

The last team in this group are the Snickers Waco Wonder with Johnny Petraglia as manager and Jason Sterner, Thomas Larsen, Parker Bohn III, BJ Moore and Walter Ray Williams Jr. leading the way.

