Skip to main content

How to Watch Carter Division Finals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The second half of the PBA League will set up the second half of the championship with the Carter Division Finals on Thursday.

One of five teams will represent the Carter Division as the finals take place on Thursday to fill in the other slot of the finals this weekend. The Anthony Division Finals took place on Wednesday, with today shining the light on the Carter Division Finals, which is filled with deeply talented teams that could all win the Elias Cup this year.

How to Watch Carter Division Finals Today:

Game Date: July 7, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live Stream Carter Division Finals on fuboTV: Start your free trial!

Last season the Elias Cup Finals came down to the Las Vegas Rollers and the Portland Lumberjacks.

With the Anthony Division Finals complete, the Portland Lumberjacks are on their way to bowl for their third consecutive Elias Cup championship this weekend. They won their division on Wednesday and will get to sit back and enjoy the Carter Division Finals now.

The Guaranteed Rate Chicago Hitmen come in first in points, third in total points and have the second-most top five finishes.

They are led by Dom Barrett, Shawn Maldonado, Jake Peters, Nicholas Pate and Tim Smallwood, with Jason Couch as manager.

The Dallas Strikers are led by manager Norm Duke as player/manager, with Tommy Jones, Bill O’Neill, Mathew Ogle and Santtu Tahvanainen.

The Silver Lake Atom Splitters are managed by Mark Baker with Jesper Svensson, Tom Daugherty, DJ Archer, Chris Via and Brandon Novak.

One of the most historically successful teams are the Las Vegas High Rollers with AJ Johnson, Matt Russo, Andrew Anderson, Francois Lavoie and Ildemaro Ruiz Jr. all led by manager Amleto Monaceilli.

The last team in this group are the Snickers Waco Wonder with Johnny Petraglia as manager and Jason Sterner, Thomas Larsen, Parker Bohn III, BJ Moore and Walter Ray Williams Jr. leading the way.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
7
2022

Carter Division Finals

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

PBA Bowling
PBA Bowling

How to Watch Carter Division Finals

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
crank-yankers
entertainment

How to Watch 'Crank Yankers,' Season Premiere: Stream Live, TV Channel

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
USATSI_18541943
MLB

How to Watch Tigers at White Sox: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
1600x900-Q90_af74461b2b784a349162b82a30e185a3
entertainment

How to Watch Press Your Luck, Season 4 Premiere: Stream Live, TV

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
Jul 4, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) reacts with relief pitcher Seth Lugo (67) after the Mets defeated the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 7/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Jul 4, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) reacts with relief pitcher Seth Lugo (67) after the Mets defeated the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 7/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Chicago Sky
WNBA

How to Watch Sky at Fever

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
USATSI_18646358
MLB

How to Watch Marlins at Mets: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
USATSI_18645811
MLB

How to Watch Pirates at Reds: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy