The Elias Cup today is set between the Lumberjacks and Strikers today in this exciting PBA bowling showdown.

The PBA league features the Elias cup today in team bowling action, featuring the Lumberjacks for the third year in a row as they take on the Strikers on Sunday. Each team won their respective divisions and now take the lane against each other to prove which team is the best.

How to Watch Elias Cup Finals today:

Game Date: July 10, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

In the Anthony division finals, Portland came out on top in what is fast becoming the norm as it is in its fourth straight Elias cup finals and bowling for its third straight win in this tournament.

The Lumberjacks beat a PBR Milwaukee team 223-172 in the finals of their division to advance to the finals today.

Portland has a stacked team with Kris Prather, Kyle Troup, Wes Malott, Packy Hanrahan and Arturo Quintero led by manager Tim Mack.

On the other side for Dallas, it won the Carter division finals by defeating a Snicker Waco team 225-216 and then Las Vegas 256-214 in one of the best overall performances by a team this week.

The Sstrikers are led by player-manager Norm Duke, with Bill O’Neill, Tommy Jones and Matt Ogle on their team.

