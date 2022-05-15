Skip to main content

How to Watch the Kia PBA Playoffs Final: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Kia PBA Playoffs are down to two bowlers and they go head-to-head on Sunday afternoon in the finals.

The finals are here for the Kia PBA Playoffs with Kyle Troup taking on Tommy Jones for the PBA Tour title and $100,000 cash prize.

How to Watch the Kia PBA Playoffs Final Today:

Game Date: May 15, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live stream the Kia PBA Playoffs Final on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Troup made it to the finals by taking down Sean Rush in the first round in two games. He did the same to Bill O'Neil in round two. O'Neil was fresh off an upset of top-seeded Jason Belmonte, but Troup won game one by 42 pins and then won the second by two pins.

In the semifinals, Troup took down Kristopher Prather in two games and is now looking to pass his dad Guppy with nine career titles.

Standing in his way is Jones who had a much tougher time making it to the finals of the playoffs.

Jones beat Kyle Sherman in round one in two games, but then it got tough. He needed three games to get by Jesper Svensson in round two. Jones once again needed three games to get by AJ Johnson in the semifinals.

It may have been a tough road, but he is in the finals and just needs one more win to take home the prize on Sunday afternoon.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
15
2022

Kia PBA Playoffs Final

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

