The second set of matches kicks off on Sunday afternoon in the Kia PBA Playoffs Round of 16

The Kia PBA Playoffs Round of 16 continues on Sunday with the second set of two matches.

How to Watch Kia PBA Playoffs Round of 16:

Match Date: April 10, 2022

Match Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream Kia PBA Playoffs Round of 16 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

No. 4 Dom Barrett will take on No. 13 Packy Hanrahan while No. 5 Kris Prather takes on No. 12 Brad Miller with the winners battling it out in two weeks.

Barrett comes into the playoffs fresh off winning his 10th career title when he won the Storm Cup: PBA Colorado Springs Open. The win comes after he won The Kia PBA Tournament of Champions earlier this year. He is seeded just fourth but has been bowling well this year and has a great shot at winning this event.

Hanrahan, Barrett's opponent, will be making his first-ever appearance in the playoffs and will be looking to pull off a big upset of Barrett.

In the other match, Prather, who won the inaugural PBA Playoffs will be looking to win his second title of the year.

Miller hasn't won a title this but does have four top 10 finishes that helped him climb to No. 12 in the standings.

Regional restrictions may apply.