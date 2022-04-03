Skip to main content

How to Watch PBA Bowling: USBC Masters: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Norm Duke will look to win his 41st PBA Tour title on Sunday when he competes in the USBC Masters.

Norm Duke set himself up nicely as he went undefeated in bracket play to earn a No. 1 seed for the stepladder on Sunday.

How to Watch PBA Bowling: USBC Masters:

Match Date: April 3, 2022

Match Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (WDFX - Dothan, AL)

Live stream PBA Bowling: USBC Masters on fuboTV

Duke clinched the spot by beating Anthony Simonsen 666-644 in his last match. Simonsen will be the No. 2 seed after the loss.

The two bowlers will also be joined by No. 3 Brad Miller, No. 4 AJ Johnson and No. 5 Shawn Maldonado.

Maldonado and Johnson will kick things off on Sunday afternoon with the winner moving on to take on Miller.

The winner of that match will take on Simonsen and then, that winner will take on Duke, who will be needing to win just one match to clinch the USBC Masters title.

If Duke can win the match, it will be his second USBC Masters title but first since winning way back in 1993. 

Duke has had an illustrious career and is looking to add another major title to the list. If he can pull it off, he will also become the oldest player to ever win a masters title.

The younger guys, though, are looking to keep that from happening, but Duke is sitting in a great spot to win the title.

How To Watch

April
3
2022

PBA Bowling: USBC Masters

TV CHANNEL: FOX (WDFX - Dothan, AL)
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
