Skip to main content

How to Watch PBA Playoffs Round of 16: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Kia PBA Playoffs kick off Sunday afternoon with the first two matches of the Round of 16

Sixteen of the top bowlers in the world get ready to compete in the Kia PBA Playoffs starting on Sunday.

How to Watch Kia PBA Playoffs Round of 16:

Match Date: April 10, 2022

Match Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream Kia PBA Playoffs Round of 16 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

All competitors will play in the Race to 2 Points format until it progresses to the championship in the middle of May.

First up on Sunday is No. 1 Jason Belmonte taking on No. 16 Bill O'Neill and No. 8 Sean Rush taking on No. 9 Kyle Troup.

Belmonte is the favorite to win the whole thing but first must take on his friend in  O'Neill.

Belmonte will be looking to win his fifth title of the year for the first time in his career and to add his 15th major title to his resume.

O'Neill did win the playoffs back in 2020 but hasn't won a title since. He will have an uphill climb to do it again starting with the red-hot Belmonte.

In the other match, former PBA Players of the Year will compete in the Round of 16.  Rash won player of the year back in 2011-12, while Troup is the reigning champion.

Sunday they battle for a chance to make the quarterfinals against the winner of Belmonte and O'Neill.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
10
2022

Kia PBA Playoffs Round of 16

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Florida State Oklahoma Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Virginia Tech at Florida State in College Softball

By Evan Massey50 seconds ago
baseball field
College Baseball

How to Watch Georgia at South Carolina in College Baseball

By Evan Massey50 seconds ago
PBA Bowling
PBA Bowling

How to Watch PBA Playoffs Round of 16

By Adam Childs50 seconds ago
Perugia Calcio Cittadella
Italian Serie B Soccer

How to Watch Perugia Calcio vs AC Pisa 1909

By Rafael Urbina5 minutes ago
liverpool
Premier League

How to Watch Manchester City vs. Liverpool

By Brandon Rush30 minutes ago
boxing
Bare Knuckle Boxing

How to Watch BKB 25 Nathan Decastro vs. James Connelly

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Sania Mirza
WTA Tennis

How to Watch Charleston Open, Doubles Final

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Beach Volleyball
College Beach Volleyball

How to Watch Arizona State vs. Utah in Women's College Beach Volleyball

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
ogc nice
Ligue 1

How to Watch Lens vs. Nice

By Tom Sunderland1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy