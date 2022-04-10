How to Watch PBA Playoffs Round of 16

The Kia PBA Playoffs kick off Sunday afternoon with the first two matches of the Round of 16

Sixteen of the top bowlers in the world get ready to compete in the Kia PBA Playoffs starting on Sunday.

How to Watch Kia PBA Playoffs Round of 16:

Match Date: April 10, 2022

Match Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream Kia PBA Playoffs Round of 16 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

All competitors will play in the Race to 2 Points format until it progresses to the championship in the middle of May.

First up on Sunday is No. 1 Jason Belmonte taking on No. 16 Bill O'Neill and No. 8 Sean Rush taking on No. 9 Kyle Troup.

Belmonte is the favorite to win the whole thing but first must take on his friend in O'Neill.

Belmonte will be looking to win his fifth title of the year for the first time in his career and to add his 15th major title to his resume.

O'Neill did win the playoffs back in 2020 but hasn't won a title since. He will have an uphill climb to do it again starting with the red-hot Belmonte.

In the other match, former PBA Players of the Year will compete in the Round of 16. Rash won player of the year back in 2011-12, while Troup is the reigning champion.

Sunday they battle for a chance to make the quarterfinals against the winner of Belmonte and O'Neill.

Regional restrictions may apply.