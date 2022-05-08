Skip to main content

How to Watch PBA Playoffs Semifinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Kyle Troup looks to defend his PBA Playoffs title but Kris Prather might have something to say about that in this semifinal on Sunday.

The PBA semifinals are underway with competitors having a chance at the title next week on May 15. There are four players remaining in this tournament. The defending KIA PBA Playoffs champion is Kyle Troup. He is ranked No. 9 and will make an appearance in this year's final against No. 5 Kris Prather. 

How to Watch PBA Bowling: Playoffs Semifinals:

Match Date: May 8, 2022

Match Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (KEVN - Rapid City)

Live stream PBA Bowling: Playoffs Semifinals on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

He won this competition back in 2019. Prather is also the first to win the inaugural PBA champion. These are some of the nation's best and will be a very alluring matchup. 

Prather has been on a high-scoring terror to reach this stage, eager to be back at the top. He's won back-to-back in dominating fashion sweeping his previous two opponents. If he wins it all, it would be Prather's sixth PBA title and second of the year. Troup comes from an established family of bowlers. If he wins it all this year, he will break a tie with his father Guppy with nine PBA titles, meaning a lot is at stake in this semifinal. 

The other matchup will be between No. 6 Tommy Jones and No. 10 AJ Johnson. This would be monumental for Johnson if he is able to pull it all off for his first PBA title. This would be Jones' 21st title in an already brilliant career for the future Hall of Famer. 

How To Watch

May
8
2022

PBA Bowling: Playoffs Semifinals

TV CHANNEL: FOX (KEVN - Rapid City)
Time
1:00
PM/
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
