How to Watch WSOB Scorpion Championship Finals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The PBA's Scorpion Championship will take place on Tuesday.

The PBA Scorpion Championship is taking place in Wauwatosa, WI, with some of the world's top bowlers vying for the crown.

How to Watch WSOB Scorpion Championship Finals Today:

Game Date: March 15, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream WSOB Scorpion Championship Finals on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Last year, Tom Daugherty won his second World Series of Bowling event here, defeating Kyle Troup 266-254 in the championship match of the tournament. Daugherty was the top seed in the event, beating Pete Weber and Walter Ray Williams before reaching the eliminator section, where he and Troup knocked out Michael Tang and Kris Prather.

This has been a busy week of PBA action.

Kris Prather won the PBA World Championship on Sunday, defeating Jason Sterner in the final round, with Tommy Jones, Jason Belmonte and Jakob Butturff rounding out the top five.

Then, Kyle Sherman won the PBA Cheetah Championship on Monday, defeting Cristian Azcona in the final.

While Sherman won't compete in Tuesday's event, Prather will, as will last year's runner-up Kyle Troup.

Following Tuesday's contest, the World Series of Bowling continues on Wednesday with the PBA Shark Championship, which will also be broadcast on FS1.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
15
2019

WSOB Scorpion Championship Finals

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
