The best in bull riding come to you from Ft. Worth, TX for the fourth round of the PBR World Finals on Thursday night.

It's getting down to the wire as the PBR World Finals: Unleash the Beast is heading into the fourth round to kick off the exciting competition lined up for the weekend. This action-packed bull riding event is in Ft. Worth, TX this year at the Dickies Arena and will end on Sunday. After three rounds, the top rider is Cody Jesus from Arizona.

How to Watch PBR World Finals: Unleash the Beast Round 4 Today:

Race Date: May 19, 2022

Race Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream PBR World Finals: Unleash the Beast Round 4 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

He is only 23 and has the No. 19 ranking in the world. Jesus has an aggregate score of 268.25. João Ricardo Vieira from Brazil who's been making waves in this league for nearly a decade now holds the second spot with 264.00 aggregate points. Brazilian Jose Vitor Leme rounds out the top three with 262.00 aggregate points.

Leme is the reigning champion and the face of professional bull riding right now. With aspirations of becoming a professional soccer player, Leme made the switch seven years ago and hasn't looked back. He is the defending PBR World Finals: Unleash the Beast champion held in Las Vegas, NV in November last year. If he can close the gap and win this final, he would become the first rider ever to win three championships in a row. He's only 25 so get used to hearing his name for quite some time to come.

Leme sits No. 5 in the overall rankings though. Daylon Swearingen from western New York regained the No. 1 rank over the weekend. He surpassed Vieira who now sits second. Today and this weekend will make a huge impact on if those two will hold the top spots.

Who will capture the world title? Don't miss out tonight on the absolute best in bull riding.

