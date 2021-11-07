The PBR World Finals conclude on Sunday at the Unleash the Beast event that will be must-see action for bull-riding fans.

A week of Pro Bull Riding action in Las Vegas will conclude on Sunday, with the final two rounds of the World Finals.

How to Watch PBR World Finals: Unleash the Beast Today:

Race Date: Nov. 7, 2021

Race Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Heading into the final day of bull riding action, Kaique Pacheco is the event's highest-scoring rider with 91.25 points, while the bull Dennis The Menance is the highest-ranked bull, with a score of 47.25.

Overall, Mason Taylor is the leader after four rounds with a 356.25 aggregate score. Eli Vastbinder is second, with Cody Teel in third.

Jose Vitor Leme is currently leading the overall PBR point standings, but Pacheco has cut into that lead so far.

It would be a monumental task for Pacheco to fully overcome what was a 518-point deficit heading into Round 4, but the winner of the World Finals event title gets 560 points, so it's within the realm of possibility.

In Round 4, Marco Eguchi finished first with the best score of the round

The overall winner of the event will earn a $1 million bonus.

Regional restrictions may apply.