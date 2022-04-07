Skip to main content

How to Watch PBR Everett Invitational: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The PBR tour heads to Washington on Wednesday night for the Everett Invitational at Angel of the Winds Arena.

The PBR Everett Invitational is back as the top bull riders from the world descend on Washington to compete for another title.

How to watch PBR Everett Invitational today:

Event Date: April 6, 2022

Event Time: 11 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Watch the PBR Everett Invitational online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The top bull riders make a stop at the Angel of the Winds Arena for Unleash the Beast before heading to Texas on Thursday.

Most of the top riders have competed in over 20 events so far this year with Brazilian Joao Ricardo Vieira sitting at the top of the season's standings.

Vieira is currently 96.34 points up on American Daylon Swearingen and 179 up on American Kyler Oliver.

Both Vieira and Swearingen have five wins on the season which is two more than Oliver who has three.

Dalton Kasel is the only other rider with at least three wins on the year but he is down in seventh place in the standings.

Kaique Pacheco of Brazil is coming off his first win of the year at the PBF First Premier Bank Premier Bankcard Last Cowboy Standing Presented by Cooper Tires and it has helped him climb up to sixth place in the overall  standings.

The Everett Invitational should be a great event with some of the top riders competing for a shot at another title.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
6
2022

PBR Everett Invitational

TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
Time
11:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
PBR Bull Riding

How to Watch PBR Everett Invitational

By Adam Childs
