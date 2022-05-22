Skip to main content

How to Watch PBR World Finals: Championship Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The seventh and final day of the PBR World Finals rides in the Championship Round today.

It is championship Sunday for the PBR World Finals today in Fort Worth, Texas as the Unleash the Beast tournament comes to an end. There is no surprise at the top of the leaderboard as the top ranked rider in the bull riding world sits in first place with very still, competitive riders right behind him looking for their opportunity to rise up and take the lead here today.

How to Watch PBR World Finals: Championship Round today:

Game Date: May 22, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Watch PBR World Finals: Championship Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Kaique Pacheco is in third place entering the final day of competition, with the ability to rise up and take the day:

Through six rounds of events and rides, Daylon Swearingen is in the lead with an aggregate point total of 447.50 with Cody Jesus neck-and-neck with him.

Jesus was in the lead through three days, but dropped to second and currently has 443.25 points, just 4.25 behind the leader. Jesus looked like he was ready to break through and take this event by a mile, cementing himself as one of the best riders in the world coming off a win in the tours last event, but Swearingen had other ideas.

In third place, a distance back is Kaique Pacheco with 361.25 points overall. He is in a fairly comfortable position ahead of the field behind him.

This is the final day or rides and events, giving Jesus and Pacheco one last opportunity to catch the number one ranked bull rider in the world at the World Finals today.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
22
2022

PBR World Finals: Championship Round

TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
Time
10:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

