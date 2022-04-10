The PBR Wrangler Invitational presented by Cooper Tires hosts its third and final round on Sunday afternoon.

How to Watch PBR Wrangler Invitational Today:

Event Date: April 10, 2022

Event Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBSSN

Austin Richardson heads into the final day of riding in first place with an aggregate score of 177.50. Richardson scored a 88.25 in round one and then did even better in round two, posting a score of 89.25.

Right behind Richardson is Brandon Davis, who has 176 points. Davis also improved in round two scoring, an 89 after getting 87 in round one.

It is close at the top, as the next three riders are all separated by just 0.75 points. Clayton Sellars has 175.50, Mandelito De Souza Junior has 175 and Derek Kolbaba has 174.75.

It is a close race for the top spot with Richardson, Davis and De Souza Jr. all looking for their second win of the year.

It should be an exciting last day at the Tacoma Dome for the PBR Wrangler Invitational presented by Cooper Tires.

