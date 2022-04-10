Skip to main content

How to Watch PBR Wrangler Invitational: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The PBR Wrangler Invitational presented by Cooper Tires hosts its third and final round on Sunday afternoon.

The PBR Wrangler Invitational presented by Cooper Tires will crown its champion on Sunday afternoon when the riders go out for the third round.

Austin Richardson heads into the final day of riding in first place with an aggregate score of 177.50. Richardson scored a 88.25 in round one and then did even better in round two, posting a score of 89.25.

Right behind Richardson is Brandon Davis, who has 176 points. Davis also improved in round two scoring, an 89 after getting 87 in round one.

It is close at the top, as the next three riders are all separated by just 0.75 points. Clayton Sellars has 175.50, Mandelito De Souza Junior has 175 and Derek Kolbaba has 174.75.

It is a close race for the top spot with Richardson, Davis and De Souza Jr. all looking for their second win of the year.

It should be an exciting last day at the Tacoma Dome for the PBR Wrangler Invitational presented by Cooper Tires.

