The PBR World Finals in bull riding continue on Saturday night for day two from Fort Worth, Texas.

The first-ever world finals hits day two on Saturday night with the riders competing in the second of eight rounds as they try and win the gold buckle and a $1 million grand prize.

How to Watch Unleash The Beast: World Finals, Day 2 Today:

Event Date: May 14, 2022

Event Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the Unleash The Beast: World Finals, Day 2 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The leaderboard has been crowded all year and it isn't any different after the first round of the finals.

Brady Oleson had the best ride of the day and sits at the top with a score of 91.25. He is a full point up after the first run and earned 89 points for his ride.

João Ricardo Vieira, Dalton Kasel and Mason Taylor are tied for second with 90.25 points on their first run. All three are a point back and earned 45 points towards the standings after the first day.

Cody Jesus is in fifth place after scoring 89 points, but three other riders are within 1.25 points of Jesus.

It was a great first day for the top riders and Saturday should be much of the same as they try and get some distance at the top of the leaderboard.

Regional restrictions may apply.