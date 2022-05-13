Skip to main content

How to Watch Unleash The Beast: World Finals, Day 1: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The first-ever PBR World Finals begins on Friday live from Fort Worth, TX

Forty riders commence on Fort Worth, Texas for an eight-round event looking to take home the coveted gold buckle and $1 million bonus.

How to Watch Unleash The Beast: World Finals, Day 1 Today:

Event Date: May 13, 2022

Event Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the Unleash The Beast: World Finals, Day 1 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The top of the leaderboard is tight heading into the event as Dayton Swearingen is leading Joao Ricardo Vieria by just 8.99 points. The top ten is also close as everyone is within at least 420 points of one another.

Every rider still has a chance to claim the trophy as the scoring for the event is described by pbr.com: one rider, not including ride score points, has the chance to earn a maximum of 1,200 world points. Each round winner will earn 80 world points, with the event winner collecting 560 world points. Riders will also earn points for their ride scores. Rides from 70-79.75 points will earn seven points, 80-89.75 will earn eight points and rides 90-99.75 will earn nine bonus points. Should a rider register eight 90-point rides, he would earn an additional 72 world points.

It should be an unbelievable event that will take place over a week in Texas with the rider definitely earning the crown after such a fierce competition.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
13
2022

Unleash The Beast: World Finals, Day 1

TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
