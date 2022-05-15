Skip to main content

How to Watch Unleash The Beast: World Finals, Day 3: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The PBR World Finals hits day three of competition live from Fort Worth, TX on Sunday

Josh Frost jumped into the lead at the PBR World Finals on Saturday. Frost recorded a score of 92.75 a day after posting an 88.75 on day one.

How to Watch Unleash The Beast: World Finals, Day 3 Today:

Event Date: May 15, 2022

Event Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the Unleash The Beast: World Finals, Day 3 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Frost is one of just five riders who has completed both rides and he leads by 2.25 points over Cody Jesus. 

Jesus posted a 90.25 on Saturday to jump into second place. He scored an 89 on Friday and is still within striking distance of first.

Mauricio Moreira was the big winner of day two, though, as he scored a day two best 94.25. The round two win earned him 89 points toward the leaderboard and has him in sixth place in the event despite not completing his first ride on Friday.

The first two days have been packed with action and Sunday shouldn't be any different as the riders go for their third of eight rides in the event. 

The winner of the World Finals will take home the gold buckle and the $1 million cash prize.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
15
2022

Unleash The Beast: World Finals, Day 3

TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 4, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman Connor Joe (9) runs out a two run triple in the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Royals at Rockies

By Evan Masseyjust now
NASCAR CUP SERIES
NASCAR Cup Series

How to Watch AdventHealth 400

By Brandon Rushjust now
NEVADA BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch Nebraska at Illinois in College Baseball

By Evan Masseyjust now
imago1011218201h
College Baseball

How to Watch Clemson at Virginia in College Baseball

By Evan Masseyjust now
Oregon Baseball
College Baseball

How to Watch Oregon at Arizona State in College Baseball

By Evan Masseyjust now
Rodeo
PBR Bull Riding

How to Watch Unleash The Beast: World Finals, Day 3

By Adam Childsjust now
Steve Stricker
PGA Tour Champions Golf

How to Watch the Regions Tradition, Final Round

By Adam Childsjust now
RUGBY copy
Major League Rugby

How to Watch Seattle Seawolves at Rugby United New York

By Evan Lazarjust now
Cagliari Internazionale Serie A Coppa Italia
Serie A

How to Watch Cagliari vs Inter Milan in Canada

By Rafael Urbina25 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy