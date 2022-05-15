The PBR World Finals hits day three of competition live from Fort Worth, TX on Sunday

Josh Frost jumped into the lead at the PBR World Finals on Saturday. Frost recorded a score of 92.75 a day after posting an 88.75 on day one.

How to Watch Unleash The Beast: World Finals, Day 3 Today:

Event Date: May 15, 2022

Event Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the Unleash The Beast: World Finals, Day 3 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Frost is one of just five riders who has completed both rides and he leads by 2.25 points over Cody Jesus.

Jesus posted a 90.25 on Saturday to jump into second place. He scored an 89 on Friday and is still within striking distance of first.

Mauricio Moreira was the big winner of day two, though, as he scored a day two best 94.25. The round two win earned him 89 points toward the leaderboard and has him in sixth place in the event despite not completing his first ride on Friday.

The first two days have been packed with action and Sunday shouldn't be any different as the riders go for their third of eight rides in the event.

The winner of the World Finals will take home the gold buckle and the $1 million cash prize.

