Skip to main content

How to Watch Unleash The Beast: World Finals, Day 6: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The penultimate day of bull riding at the Unleash the Beast World Finals kicks off with day six today.

With just two days left, the No. 1 rider in the world Daylon Swearingen took the lead at 2022 Unleash the Beast. Today marks the sixth day of the event with the championship round taking place tomorrow, on Sunday, May 22. This is going to be one of the most exciting finishes in the history of the Unleash the Beast World Finals with the top rider in the world facing stiff competition today.

How to Watch Unleash The Beast: World Finals, Day 6 today:

Game Date: May 21, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Watch Unleash The Beast: World Finals, Day 6 online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Swearingen is the No. 1 rider in the world for a reason and he took over the lead on day five after entering in fourth place:

Entering yesterday, Cody Jesus was in the lead and looked like the favorite to win the full event, especially with how well he has ridden as of late.

Jesus won the last event he was in, finishing in sixth, second, 10th and second in his last five events. He was in the lead entering the fifth day but now finds himself needing to play catch-up sitting in third place.

For Swearingen, he finished third, third, 10th and sixth in his last four events, only riding in four events before this week in 2022.

The top five riders entering today’s events are Swearingen (359.75 points), Jose Vitor Leme (354.75), Jesus (353.00), Kaique Pacheco (272.25) and Luciano de Castro (266.75) all looking to make an impression today and tomorrow to win 2022 Unleash the Beast World Finals.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
21
2022

Unleash The Beast: World Finals, Day 6

TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 17, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Taylor Ward (3) celebrates his home run with teammates in the dugout against the Texas Rangers during the third inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Athletics at Angels

By Adam Childsjust now
imago1009082725h
PBR Bull Riding

How to Watch Unleash The Beast: World Finals, Day 6

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
boxing
Boxing

How to Watch EntroBox: Christopher Diaz vs. Miguel Beltran

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
USATSI_18304922
College Baseball

How to Watch Indiana at Iowa in College Baseball

By Christine Brownjust now
USATSI_18305226
NBA

How to Watch Heat at Celtics Game 3

By Phil Watson30 minutes ago
USATSI_18303833
MLB

How to Watch Mets at Rockies

By Ben Macaluso30 minutes ago
USATSI_18298636
Liga MX

How to Watch Tigres vs. Atlas

By Rafael Urbina30 minutes ago
Football
Fan Controlled Football

How to Watch Knights of Degen vs Kingpins

By Ben Macaluso1 hour ago
boxing
Boxing

Top Rank Boxing stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Ben Macaluso1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy