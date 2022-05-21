The penultimate day of bull riding at the Unleash the Beast World Finals kicks off with day six today.

With just two days left, the No. 1 rider in the world Daylon Swearingen took the lead at 2022 Unleash the Beast. Today marks the sixth day of the event with the championship round taking place tomorrow, on Sunday, May 22. This is going to be one of the most exciting finishes in the history of the Unleash the Beast World Finals with the top rider in the world facing stiff competition today.

How to Watch Unleash The Beast: World Finals, Day 6 today:

Game Date: May 21, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Watch Unleash The Beast: World Finals, Day 6 online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Swearingen is the No. 1 rider in the world for a reason and he took over the lead on day five after entering in fourth place:

Entering yesterday, Cody Jesus was in the lead and looked like the favorite to win the full event, especially with how well he has ridden as of late.

Jesus won the last event he was in, finishing in sixth, second, 10th and second in his last five events. He was in the lead entering the fifth day but now finds himself needing to play catch-up sitting in third place.

For Swearingen, he finished third, third, 10th and sixth in his last four events, only riding in four events before this week in 2022.

The top five riders entering today’s events are Swearingen (359.75 points), Jose Vitor Leme (354.75), Jesus (353.00), Kaique Pacheco (272.25) and Luciano de Castro (266.75) all looking to make an impression today and tomorrow to win 2022 Unleash the Beast World Finals.

Regional restrictions may apply.