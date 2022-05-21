The fifth day of Professional Bull Riding’s Unleash the Beast World Finals rides on Friday.

Through four days of events, bull riding and showcasing their skills, Cody Jesus leads all the bull riders at the 2022 PBR Unleash the Beast: World Finals. There are still several events on the schedule for the riders to catch up with Jesus, who has a strong lead entering tonight's events, but he is in control of his destiny and the Unleash the Beast: World Finals for now.

How to Watch Unleash The Beast: World Finals, Day 5 today:

Game Date: May 20, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Watch Unleash The Beast: World Finals, Day 5 online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Jesus has been one of the best, if not the best bull rider for the PBR circuit and the world overall:

This year has been good to Jesus, who sits in first place right now in this event after winning the Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Finals. He has finished at least in the top 12 in every event in the calendar year of 2022, with nine top-10 finishes and one 12th-place finish to start the year.

Recently, Jesus has finished first, sixth, second, 10th and second in his last five events, not counting this week's run that could result in another win.

Kaique Pacheco made a run on the fourth day to close the gap some and jump up to second place in the standings overall.

Daylon Swearingen, Joao Ricardo Vieira and Jose Vitor Leme round out the top five of the standings entering tonight’s events.

These are the best bull riders in the world who make riding look easy. Most people go into a bar and fall off the mechanical bull in a few seconds, but these riders are able to master the animals and ride them smoother than anyone in the world.

Regional restrictions may apply.