How to Watch Alianza Lima vs Sporting Cristal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Alianza Lima and Sporting Cristal meet on Sunday in a Peruvian Primera Division match.

10th-place Alianza Lima will take on 13th-place Sporting Cristal on Sunday as part of the Peruvian Primera Division's Apertura. This is the highest level of soccer in Peru.

Match Date: March 6, 2022

Match Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: GolTV (English)

Live Stream Alianza Lima vs Sporting Cristal on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Alianza Lima has played four matches so far this season, with one win, one loss and two draws. The team's most recent contest came last Sunday, when it lost 4-2 to Alianza Atletico. Hernan Barcos and Aldair Rodriguez each scored goals in the match, but it wasn't enough to get past the onslaught of goals from the other side.

Sporting Cristal has played three matches, with a win, a loss and a draw. The team is coming off of its first win of the season, defeating UTC 3-2. Christofer Gonzales scored a pair of goals in the match, while Percy Liza added the other.

This contest is a rematch of last year's championship match, which Alianza Lima won by a 1-0 aggregate score. Hernan Barcos scored the only goal of the series during the first leg, while the two sides were scoreless in the second leg.

Regional restrictions may apply.

USATSI_17674914
