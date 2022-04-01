Skip to main content

How to Watch Ayacucho vs. UTC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Ayacucho and UTC will battle it out in a Peruvian Primera Division game on Friday.

Both Ayacucho and UTC are currently in the middle of the Peruvian Primera División standings sitting at 12th and 13th, respectively. Ayacucho sits one spot ahead because of goal differentials. Both clubs have two wins and one draw so far in the Primera season.

How to Watch Ayacucho vs. UTC today:

Game Date: April 1, 2022

Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: GolTV (Spanish)

Watch Ayacucho vs. UTC online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ayacucho is also playing in the Copa Sudamericana and split its two matches against Boys but was able to advance due to an aggregate score of 4-3. Their latest match in the Peruvian Primera División was against ADT which resulted in a 0-0 draw. Ítalo Espinoza and the defense were able to keep a clean sheet for the club.

UTC’s last match was a 4-3 loss to Sport Huancayo. After a scoreless first half, the match suddenly became intense with seven second-half goals. Scoring for UTC was Facundo Peraza (47’) and Hideyoshi Arakaki (60’). 

These two teams will be battling it out while they try to move up in the standings.

How To Watch

April
1
2022

Ayacucho vs. UTC

TV CHANNEL: GolTV (Spanish)
Time
4:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
