How to Watch Cienciano vs Sporting Cristal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Cienciano looks to stay at the top of the table with a win on Friday against Sporting Cristal

Cienciano comes into Friday's match 6-3-1 on the year and tied with Sport Huancayo at the top of the Camp Standings.

How to watch Cienciano vs. Sporting Cristal today:

Game Date: April 22, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: GolTV (Spanish)

Watch the Cienciano vs. Sporting Cristal game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Cienciano has been great over its last three matches, winning all three. It has pitched two shutouts and given up just one total goal. The defense isn't the only one shining as the offense has netted nine goals in those three wins.

Friday it will look to stay hot as it takes on a Sporting Cristal team coming off a 6-4 win over Deportivo Municipal on Saturday.

The win snapped a three-match losing streak and moved them a point back of both Universitario and Melgar for sixth place in the table.

It hasn't been the best stretch for Sporting Cristal, but it is still within striking distance of the teams in front of it in the standings.

Friday is a big match for both teams as they look to cement their spot in the table, which should make this a great contest.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
22
2022

Cienciano vs. Sporting Cristal

TV CHANNEL: GolTV (Spanish)
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
