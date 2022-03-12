FBC Melgar host Alianza Lima on Matchday 6 of the Apertura tournament in the Peruvian First Division on Saturday.

Both FBC Melgar and Alianza Lima are both looking for their second win of the season so far after five matches in league play and while there's a lot left to be played, the clubs will need to pick it up fast if they hope to get back in the running to win it all.

How to Watch FBC Melgar vs. Alianza Lima Today:

Match Date: March 12, 2022

Match Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: GolTV (English)

Live Stream FBC Melgar vs. Alianza Lima on fuboTV:

Melgar, who last won the Peruvian first division championship in 2015 (the club's second-ever title), started this season off on the right foot, winning at home 1-0 over Carlos Manucci. A draw 2-2 at Sporting Cristal followed, but then the club fell off and lost its next two league matches in a row, 3-0 at Sport Huancayo and 3-1 at UTC.

Melgar is also in the Copa Sudamericana and is coming off of the first leg matchup with fellow Peruvian side Cienciana, a 1-1 draw that split the points. Bernardo Cuesta scored Melgar's only goal of the match.

Historic Peruvian side Alianza Lima is the second-most winningest club in the history of the tournament, winning it a whopping 24 times. Only Universitario has won more with their 26 titles.

The reigning champs are coming off of two straight losses in league play and will hope to revert the club's current mini-crisis when it visits FBC Melgar on Matchday 5.

