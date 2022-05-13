Sporting Cristal and Ayacucho face off on the 14th matchday of the Peruvian first division tournament on Friday.

The race at the top of the Peruvian Primera División standings is heating up as we head into the final stretch of the regular season. Just six points separate the top nine teams in the standings with Sporting Cristal sitting in fifth place with 22 points after 12 matches. Ayacucho, meanwhile, finds itself in 14th place with 11 points after 13 outings.

How to Watch Sporting Cristal vs. Ayacucho Today:

Game Date: May 13, 2022

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV Channel: GolTV (Spanish)

Live Stream Sporting Cristal vs. Ayacucho on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Sporting Cristal is undefeated in its last four outings in league play with the club's most recent outing being a 1-1 draw away at ADT. Christopher Olivares scored in the 78th minute to secure the away point for the visitors.

Before that, Sporting Cristal won three matches in a row in league action defeating Deportivo Municipal (6-4), Cienciano (1-0) and Binacional (1-0) in successive fashion.

Sporting Cristal is also active in the Copa Libertadores group stage, where the Peruvian side is still searching for its first win going 0W-1D-3L in its first four matches in the tournament.

Sporting Cristal now hosts Ayacucho as the club in fifth place looks to extend its unbeaten run to five matches at Alberto Gallardo Stadium on Friday in Peruvian first division action,

Regional restrictions may apply.