Skip to main content

How to Watch Sporting Cristal vs Ayacucho: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sporting Cristal and Ayacucho face off on the 14th matchday of the Peruvian first division tournament on Friday.

The race at the top of the Peruvian Primera División standings is heating up as we head into the final stretch of the regular season. Just six points separate the top nine teams in the standings with Sporting Cristal sitting in fifth place with 22 points after 12 matches. Ayacucho, meanwhile, finds itself in 14th place with 11 points after 13 outings.

How to Watch Sporting Cristal vs. Ayacucho Today:

Game Date: May 13, 2022

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV Channel: GolTV (Spanish)

Live Stream Sporting Cristal vs. Ayacucho on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Sporting Cristal is undefeated in its last four outings in league play with the club's most recent outing being a 1-1 draw away at ADT. Christopher Olivares scored in the 78th minute to secure the away point for the visitors.

Before that, Sporting Cristal won three matches in a row in league action defeating Deportivo Municipal (6-4), Cienciano (1-0) and Binacional (1-0) in successive fashion.

Sporting Cristal is also active in the Copa Libertadores group stage, where the Peruvian side is still searching for its first win going 0W-1D-3L in its first four matches in the tournament.

Sporting Cristal now hosts Ayacucho as the club in fifth place looks to extend its unbeaten run to five matches at Alberto Gallardo Stadium on Friday in Peruvian first division action,

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
13
2022

Sporting Cristal vs. Ayacucho

TV CHANNEL: GolTV (Spanish)
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Florida State Oklahoma Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Oklahoma vs Iowa State in College Softball

By Ben Macaluso24 seconds ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Ohio State in College Softball

By Ben Macaluso24 seconds ago
BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch UNC-Wilmington at Northeastern in College Baseball

By Alex Barth25 seconds ago
college soccer
Peruvian Primera Division Soccer

How to Watch Sporting Cristal vs Ayacucho

By Rafael Urbina25 seconds ago
Steve Stricker
PGA Tour Champions Golf

How to Watch the 2022 Regions Tradition Second Round

By Alex Barth30 minutes ago
Canada Hockey IIHF
2022 IIHF World Championship

How to Watch 2022 IIHF World Championship: Canada vs. Germany

By Ben Macaluso1 hour ago
Gianmarco Tamberi High Jump
Diamond League

How to Watch Diamond League: Doha

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
VIRGINIA TECH SOFTBALL
College Softball

How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Clemson in College Softball

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
Softball
College Softball

DePaul vs. Villanova stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Ben Macaluso2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy