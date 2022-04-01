As the Peruvian Primera Division Soccer creeps closer to the halfway point of the season, Sporting Cristal (2-3-1) looks to get a much-needed win against the club at the bottom of the standings, San Martin (1-0-6). Right now Sporting Cristal is sitting in the middle of the standings with a glut of other teams looking to move up and catch the leaders at the top of the standings starting today.

How to Watch Sporting Cristal vs. CD Universidad San Martín today:

Game Date: April 1, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: GolTV (English)

Sporting Cristal is coming off a 2-2 tie with Cantolao in a very tough match that could have gone either way in the end:

Sporting Cristal finds themselves in the middle of the standings but has one big thing to hang their hats on so far: They are not losing matches. Through six matches this season, they are 2-3-1 with just one loss coming in the first match of the season.

Over their last five matches, they have gone 2-3-0 overall with a draw in their last match.

So far, they are playing a risky brand of soccer, scoring nine goals and giving up eight through six matches with only a plus-one goal differential. It is going to be very tough for them to make a move up the standings by playing even soccer with their opponents.

Entering today, they are tied for No. 6 in the league with 10 points, though a win could separate them from the teams around them and even jump Sporting Cristal as high as No. 5 overall in the standings.

On the other side, San Martin has lost five straight matches and has a minus-12 goal differential entering today. They are pretty clearly the worst club in the league so far this season.

