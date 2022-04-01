Skip to main content

How to Watch Sporting Cristal vs. CD Universidad San Martín: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Peruvian Primera Division Soccer features Sporting Cristal vs. CD Universidad San Martín here on Friday.

As the Peruvian Primera Division Soccer creeps closer to the halfway point of the season, Sporting Cristal (2-3-1) looks to get a much-needed win against the club at the bottom of the standings, San Martin (1-0-6). Right now Sporting Cristal is sitting in the middle of the standings with a glut of other teams looking to move up and catch the leaders at the top of the standings starting today.

How to Watch Sporting Cristal vs. CD Universidad San Martín today:

Game Date: April 1, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: GolTV (English)

Watch Sporting Cristal vs. CD Universidad San Martín online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Sporting Cristal is coming off a 2-2 tie with Cantolao in a very tough match that could have gone either way in the end:

Sporting Cristal finds themselves in the middle of the standings but has one big thing to hang their hats on so far: They are not losing matches. Through six matches this season, they are 2-3-1 with just one loss coming in the first match of the season.

Over their last five matches, they have gone 2-3-0 overall with a draw in their last match.

So far, they are playing a risky brand of soccer, scoring nine goals and giving up eight through six matches with only a plus-one goal differential. It is going to be very tough for them to make a move up the standings by playing even soccer with their opponents.

Entering today, they are tied for No. 6 in the league with 10 points, though a win could separate them from the teams around them and even jump Sporting Cristal as high as No. 5 overall in the standings.

On the other side, San Martin has lost five straight matches and has a minus-12 goal differential entering today. They are pretty clearly the worst club in the league so far this season.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
1
2022

Sporting Cristal vs. CD Universidad San Martín

TV CHANNEL: GolTV (English)
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1008371923h
Peruvian Primera Division Soccer

How to Watch Sporting Cristal vs. CD Universidad San Martín

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch 3x3U National Championship: ACC vs. Big South

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
imago1010958852h
CAF Champions League Soccer

How to Watch Wydad Casablanca vs. Atlético Petróleos de Luanda

By Kristofer Habbas11 minutes ago
Mar 31, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony (7) and Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) battle in the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
Mar 29, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) laughs as Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) reacts after the game at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Miami Heat vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff19 minutes ago
Mar 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) attempts a dunk over Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen (24) in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Brooklyn Nets vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) defends a shot by Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) in the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Mar 30, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) and Charlotte Hornets center Mason Plumlee (24) fight for a rebound in front of Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
Mar 30, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham (4) and center Jaxson Hayes (10) defend Portland Trail Blazers guard Kris Dunn (18) during the second half at Moda Center. The Pelicans won the game 117-107. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy