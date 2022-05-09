Skip to main content

How to Watch Universidad San Martín vs Alianza Lima: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Universidad San Martín and Alianza Lima face off to wrap up the 13th matchday in the Peruvian first division tournament on Monday.

Universidad San Martín has amassed just seven points after 11 matches and currently finds itself in second-to-last place in the Peruvian Primera División table. The club now receives a visit from Peruvian-giant Alianza Lima, who is in 10th place in the standings with 17 points but is coming off of four straight wins in league action.

How to Watch Universidad San Martín vs. Alianza Lima Today:

Game Date: May 9, 2022

Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: GolTV (Spanish)

Live Stream Universidad San Martín vs. Alianza Lima on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Alianza's four-match run began with a 1-0 victory over UTC on April 10 thanks to a Hernán Barcos goal in the 85th minute of the match. Alianza then defeated rival Universitario 4-1 thanks to a Jairo Concha brace to go along with another from Barcos and a 69th-minute strike from Arley Rodríguez.

In its most recent league outing, Alianza defeated Carlos Stein 5-2 where Darlin Leiton received a red card meaning the midfielder will be unavailable for the match on Monday against San Martín.

Universidad San Martín hosts Alianza Lima on Monday to wrap up Matchday 13 action in the Peruvian first division tournament at Alberto Gallardo Stadium.

