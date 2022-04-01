The MMA PFL Challenger Series enters week seven with five bouts of pro debuts here today,

The seventh week of the Professional Fighters League presents the professional debuts of 10 fighters in five bouts across four weight classes. These fighters could be the next champions in their classes and this is the first time they will get out there and fight on a big stage. Every great fighter started with a professional debut, that is what these 10 will all get to experience together here tonight.

How to Watch PFL Challenger Series: Week 7: Pro Debuts today:

Game Date: April 1, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: fuboTV 4K TEST 4

The fighters debuting today all weighed in and had their last comments ahead of their bouts that will give the rest of the world a chance to weigh in on their fighting skill:

On this card, there are four different weight classes with two bouts in the 155-pound weight class.

Those two fights feature Christian Turner vs. Chayanne Serrano and Alexei Pergande vs. Joe Hamm. The Turner vs. Serrano fight is tapped as the co-main event today and features the debuts of Turner (No. 37 American Lightweight, US Southeast) and Serrano (No. 34 American Lightweight, US Southeast).

In the main event, Andrija Stankovic takes on Louis Brewington in the 170-pound weight class.

Stankovic comes in unranked, while Brewington is No. 9 (American Middleweight, US Southeast) making for a very interesting pairing. Stankovic is also the only fighter hailing from another country other than the United States coming from Serbia.

The rest of the card features Santino Zurita (unranked) and Rakim Talley (No. 7 American Middleweight, US Southeast) fighting in the 265-pound weight class and Jaylon McDaniel (No. 63 American Featherweight, US Southeast) taking on Daeri Alderman (No. 3 American Featherweight, Montana) in the 145-pound weight class.

