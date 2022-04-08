There are four fights scheduled for the final event of the Professional Fighters League from Orlando, Florida in Universal Studios. It has been a grueling eight weeks for the fighters as they all try to make a name for themselves in the fighting world as one of the fastest-growing promotions in the world keeps on moving. Tonight features second chance fights for eight individuals in four bouts.

How to Watch PFL Challenger Series: Week 8: Second Chance Fights today:

Game Date: April 8, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network

The weigh-in for tonight's PFL Challenger Series showcased the fighters all looking for a second chance in one of the fastest-growing promotions in the world:

The main event tonight will be between welterweights Carlos Leal (15-3) and Chris Brown (8-3). Lean is a Brazilian fighter who had a masterful showing in his first fight taking out Korey Kuppe in less than a minute with a TKO.

Brown is on a three-fight win streak at the moment and looks to keep the momentum rolling tonight.

In the other three fights, Simeon Powell (4-0) takes on Tobias Baker (2-1) in a lightweight fight, Jackie Cataline (1-0) squares off with Jeslen Mishelle (1-0) and Aaron Blackie (8-2) takes on Ali Zebian (7-2) in a featherweight bout.

All of these fighters are getting the opportunity to showcase their talents and fighting abilities on a major stage in the world of mixed martial arts.

There is a little bit of everything on this card in four bouts for all fighting fans with men, women and different weight classes overall.

