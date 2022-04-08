Skip to main content

How to Watch PFL Challenger Series: Week 8: Second Chance Fights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The PFL Challenger Series features Second Chance Fights in Week 8.

There are four fights scheduled for the final event of the Professional Fighters League from Orlando, Florida in Universal Studios. It has been a grueling eight weeks for the fighters as they all try to make a name for themselves in the fighting world as one of the fastest-growing promotions in the world keeps on moving. Tonight features second chance fights for eight individuals in four bouts.

How to Watch PFL Challenger Series: Week 8: Second Chance Fights today:

Game Date: April 8, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network

Watch PFL Challenger Series: Week 8: Second Chance Fights online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The weigh-in for tonight's PFL Challenger Series showcased the fighters all looking for a second chance in one of the fastest-growing promotions in the world:

The main event tonight will be between welterweights Carlos Leal (15-3) and Chris Brown (8-3). Lean is a Brazilian fighter who had a masterful showing in his first fight taking out Korey Kuppe in less than a minute with a TKO.

Brown is on a three-fight win streak at the moment and looks to keep the momentum rolling tonight.

In the other three fights, Simeon Powell (4-0) takes on Tobias Baker (2-1) in a lightweight fight, Jackie Cataline (1-0) squares off with Jeslen Mishelle (1-0) and Aaron Blackie (8-2) takes on Ali Zebian (7-2) in a featherweight bout.

All of these fighters are getting the opportunity to showcase their talents and fighting abilities on a major stage in the world of mixed martial arts.

There is a little bit of everything on this card in four bouts for all fighting fans with men, women and different weight classes overall.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

