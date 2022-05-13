As Round 2 gets underway at the Regions Tradition in Alabama, there's a pack of golfers chasing Steve Striker at the top of the leaderboard.

How to Watch the 2022 Regions Tradition, Second Round Today:

Game Date: May 13, 2022

Game Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Live stream the 2022 Regions Tradition, Second Round on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

American Steve Stricker shot a 65 on Thursday to finish seven-under for the day. That included seven birdies, with four coming over the final seven holes.

Stricker figured to be in contention this year given his success in the tournament in recent history. He won by six strokes in 2019, shooting an 18-under for the weekend. He also finished second in 2018 and in 2021, with last year's finish coming down to a playoff with German Alex Čejka.

Two shots back of Stricker are American Wes Short Jr. and Miguel Angel Jimenez of Spain. They are each five-under through the tournament. Beyond them, the pack really bunches up with eight players tied for fourth at four-under. That group includes American John Daly and South African Ernie Els.

The pack continues with the defending champion Čejka, who is one of eight players currently at three-under. Also tied in that group is two-time Major winner Padraig Harrington of Ireland.

Favorable conditions are expected for Friday's round in Birmingham, with partial clouds and low winds alongside temperatures in the mid-80s. Coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. ET on The Golf Channel.

Regional restrictions may apply.