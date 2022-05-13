Skip to main content

How to Watch the 2022 Regions Tradition Second Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

As Round 2 gets underway at the Regions Tradition in Alabama, there's a pack of golfers chasing Steve Striker at the top of the leaderboard.

Round 2 of the 2022 Regions Tradition gets underway at Greystone Golf and Country Club on Friday. A clear leader emerged after Day 1, but he's got quite the pack right on his heels. 

How to Watch the 2022 Regions Tradition, Second Round Today:

Game Date: May 13, 2022

Game Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Live stream the 2022 Regions Tradition, Second Round on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

American Steve Stricker shot a 65 on Thursday to finish seven-under for the day. That included seven birdies, with four coming over the final seven holes.

Stricker figured to be in contention this year given his success in the tournament in recent history. He won by six strokes in 2019, shooting an 18-under for the weekend. He also finished second in 2018 and in 2021, with last year's finish coming down to a playoff with German Alex Čejka.

Two shots back of Stricker are American Wes Short Jr. and Miguel Angel Jimenez of Spain. They are each five-under through the tournament. Beyond them, the pack really bunches up with eight players tied for fourth at four-under. That group includes American John Daly and South African Ernie Els. 

The pack continues with the defending champion Čejka, who is one of eight players currently at three-under. Also tied in that group is two-time Major winner Padraig Harrington of Ireland. 

Favorable conditions are expected for Friday's round in Birmingham, with partial clouds and low winds alongside temperatures in the mid-80s. Coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. ET on The Golf Channel. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
13
2022

2022 Regions Tradition Second Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
1:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Steve Stricker
PGA Tour Champions Golf

How to Watch the 2022 Regions Tradition Second Round

By Alex Barth2 minutes ago
Canada Hockey IIHF
2022 IIHF World Championship

How to Watch 2022 IIHF World Championship: Canada vs. Germany

By Ben Macaluso32 minutes ago
Gianmarco Tamberi High Jump
Diamond League

How to Watch Diamond League: Doha

By Adam Childs32 minutes ago
VIRGINIA TECH SOFTBALL
College Softball

How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Clemson in College Softball

By Christine Brown32 minutes ago
Softball
College Softball

DePaul vs. Villanova stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Ben Macaluso1 hour ago
NEVADA BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch Wake Forest at North Carolina in College Baseball

By Alex Barth1 hour ago
LPGA Brooke Henderson
LPGA Tour Golf

How to Watch Cognizant Founders Cup, Second Round

By Kristofer Habbas3 hours ago
SYFY
entertainment

How to Watch SYFY Rewind featuring Quantum Leap

By Kristofer Habbas3 hours ago
CYCLING
2022 Giro dItalia

Giro d'Italia: Stage 7 stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Ben Macaluso3 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy