How to Watch American Family Insurance Championship, Final Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The final round of the American Family Insurance Championship tees off on Sunday.

The American Family Insurance Championship has been around five seasons, with local legend Jerry Kelly winning the last two seasons and finishing in second place the year before. It has become Kelly’s championship, but he enters the final round three strokes back of the leaders at seven-under-par as he tries to play catch up with Thongchai Jaidee and Miguel Ángel Jiménez.

How to Watch American Family Insurance Championship, Final Round Today:

Game Date: June 12, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Live Stream American Family Insurance Championship, Final Round on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Last year's winner, Jerry Kelly, took the championship for the second straight year as the local and fan favorite.

Kelly has eight birdies, an eagle and three bogeys, playing a very strong brand of golf through 36 holes. He has to be on the minds of the leaders and the golfers ahead of him in the standings as the hometown favorite and two-time winner here is very capable of storming up the leaderboard today.

At the top of the leaderboard, Jaidee played a great second round with seven birdies and no bogeys, after the first round he finished with four birdies, an eagle and three bogeys.

He is tied with Ángel Jiménez, one of the best golfers in the history of the PGA Champions Tour and historically in the game of golf.

Ángel Jiménez has 12 birdies and two bogeys to sit tied with Jaidee at 10-under-par entering the final round. As always, he has played a very consistent, efficient brand of golf through 36 holes and is in a great position to earn his 13th win on the PGA Champions Tour.

