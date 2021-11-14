The final round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship takes place on Sunday with Jim Furyk in the lead and Phil Mickelson close behind.

Championship Sunday is here for the PGA Champions Tour and the Charles Schwab Championship where Jim Furyk (-16) has a one-stroke lead over the field. Furyk was pacing himself all week until Saturday when he moved to the top of the leaderboard. Currently, three golfers are within two strokes of his lead and Phil Mickelson (-13) is sitting in a position to make this interesting.

How to Watch Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Final Round today:

Game Date: Nov. 14, 2021

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Furyk kicked things off on Saturday with an eagle to really set the tone for his 65, with zero bogeys on the day. So far this week Furyk has three bogeys, the one eagle and 17 birdies. He is in control, but there is a competitive field behind him

What helped Furyk climb to the top of the leaderboard is being eighth in putts per green (1.6), tied for seventh in driving accuracy (73.81%) and 11th in scrambling (70%).

For Mickelson, he knocked in five birdies but counterbalanced that with three bogeys yesterday.

Sitting in second place is Kirk Triplett (-15), who is sixth in driving accuracy (76.2%) and second in greens in regulation (88.9%).

Both Stephen Ames and Steven Alker (-14) are tied for third place.

This should be an exciting final round as it always is with the PGA Champions Tour with the last two events ending in a playoff.

A win for Furyk would be the first time at this event, same for Mickelson, Triplett, Ames and Akler.

