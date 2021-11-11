The final event of the two-year super season concludes at Phoenix Country Club with tournament and Charles Schwab Cup titles on the line.

The top 36 players of the 2020-21 PGA Tour Champions super-season will compete for $2.5 million in tournament prize money. Four players are still alive to take home the Charles Schwab Cup Championship and a $1 million annuity.

Four players are making their first start at this tournament including 45-time PGA Tour winner Phil Mickelson, Darren Clarke, two-time PGA Tour Champions major-winner Alex Čejka and last week’s winner, Steven Alker.



How to Watch the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, First Round:

Game Date: Nov. 11, 2021

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: The Golf Channel

This field of 36 is loaded as five previous winners of the event return including Fred Couples, Vijay Singh, Paul Goydos and two-time winner and defending champion, Kevin Sutherland.

In last year’s event, Sutherland carded a final round 69 before beating Paul Broadhurst on the ninth playoff hole to take home his fifth champion win.

As for the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, four players are mathematically alive to take home the season-long title as Bernhard Langer sits atop the standings over Jim Furyk, Miguel Ángel Jiménez and Ernie Els.

A win for Langer or Furyk would secure the championship, while Jiménez and Els would need a win and for Langer and Furyk to finish close to the bottom of the entries.

Langer has won the Championship five times, including three straight seasons from 2014-2016 and has finished in the top four of the standings in eight consecutive seasons.