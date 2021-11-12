Skip to main content
    November 12, 2021
    How to Watch the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Second Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The final event of the PGA Tour Champions' two-year super season concludes at Phoenix Country Club with tournament and tour titles on the line.
    Phil Mickelson scored 65 in the opening round of his first Charles Schwab Cup Championship, putting him into a three-way tie with Kirk Triplett and points leader Jim Furyk in the final event of the PGA Tour Champions season.

    Match Date: Nov. 12, 2021

    Match Time: 4 p.m. ET

    TV: The Golf Channel

    Live stream the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Second Roundon fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Furyk is one of four players still alive for the championship, along with Miguel Ángel Jiménez (-1), Ernie Els (-3) and five-time champion Bernard Langer (-3). This season has extended over the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Mickelson caught fire on the back nine Thursday, posting four birdies in his final eight holes and putting himself in a solid position to earn his fourth PGA Tour Champions win.

    Furyk started his day even through four holes before notching a birdie on the fifth, sixth, seventh and ninth holds for a stellar score of 32 on the front nine.

    Kevin Sutherland, who won this event last year, birdied two of the first five holes then bogeyed on the 13th  and 15th. He finished with a score of 72 (+1) and faces an uphill battle to climb back into contention.

    Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Second Round

