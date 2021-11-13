Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    How to Watch Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Third Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The 35 best golfers on the PGA Champions Tour are 36 holes into the final event of the season. Who will be crowned champion at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship?
    Heading into this afternoon’s third-round play, Kirk Triplett (13 under par) holds a two-stroke lead over the field, which is right there behind him and filled with PGA Tour legends. 

    Normally in PGA Champions Tour event, the third round is the final round and it is played on Sunday, but for this climactic event in the schedule, the golfers are playing four rounds of golf to determine the best of the year.

    How to Watch Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Third Round today:

    Game Date: Nov. 13, 2021

    Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

    TV: The Golf Channel

    Watch Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Third Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Triplett has built his lead on the back of solid, steady golf with 13 birdies and zero bogeys through two days. He is not doing anything spectacular, just playing the course and taking every opportunity for a birdie in front of him.

    He is tied for ninth in putts per green in regulation (1.6), tied for sixth in driving accuracy (75%), tied for second in greens in regulation (88.9%) and tied for first in scrambling (100%) so far.

    Maintaining that pace should allow him to close this tournament out with a win, but the field is right there with him.

    Sitting two strokes back is Steven Alker (11 under), who has shot one stroke behind Triplett each round.

    Alker has three bogeys through 36 holes but one more birdie than Triplett, so if he can clean up his act, he can catch up. Cleaning up his scrambling (40%, tied for 30th) and getting more on his drives (279.5 yards, 22nd) should help there.

    Right there in the hunt are Jim Furyk and Phil Mickelson (10 under), K.J. Choi (nine under), Vijay Singh and Jerry Kelly (eight under) who are all capable of making up a few holes in a day, let alone two. There is still a ton of golf on the horizon for these golfers and a chance for tour glory on the line.

