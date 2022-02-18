The PGA Champions Tour kicks off the first round of the Chubb Classic today.

The second event of the PGA Champions Tour kicks off with the Chubb Classic in Naples, Florida. Last year Steve Stricker won the tournament with a -16 and looks to defend in the 27th annual golf event. The Players Championship is just over two weeks away as golfers on the PGA Tour, Champions Tour and European Tour are all getting prepared for the chance to win there.

How to Watch Chubb Classic, First Round today:

Game Date: Feb. 18, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Steve Stricker won the tournament in a very competitive, tough week by one stroke over both Alex Cejka and Robert Karlsson:

Historically several golfers have won this event twice with Lee Trevino (1990, 1991), Mike Hill (1993, 1994), Gil Morgan (1998, 2001), Hale Irwin (1997, 2002), Loren Roberts (2006, 2009) and Fred Couples (2010, 2017).

Only one golfer has won it three times, Bernhard Langer (2011, 2013, 2016) with several more Top 5 finishes for one of the best golfers ever on the Champions Tour.

Stricker won in 2021 and Scott Parel won in 2020, both looking to be the seventh golfer ever to win the event two times.

Miguel Angel Jimenez will be in the field as well as Ernie Els, Retief Goosen, Jim Furyk, Jerry Kelly and many other legends of the game.

This is just the second event on the PGA Champions Tour this season with Jimenez winning in a playoff over Steven Akler at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship in Hualalai with legend Vijay Singh just one stroke behind them.

